BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:BGR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 43,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,803. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $13.49.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
