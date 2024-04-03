BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BGR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 43,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,803. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.