BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BDJ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.19. 151,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,325. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.