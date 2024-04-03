BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BDJ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.19. 151,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,325. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after buying an additional 52,939 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

