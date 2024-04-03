BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BOE traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 42,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

