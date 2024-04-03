BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BGY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,722. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $5.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 33.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 75,103 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

