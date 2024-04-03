BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock traded down 0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 15.88. 298,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,822. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a twelve month low of 12.93 and a twelve month high of 16.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of 16.04 and a 200-day moving average of 14.84.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 347,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of 15.26 per share, for a total transaction of 5,307,641.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,048,897 shares in the company, valued at 275,426,168.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,196,942 shares of company stock valued at $34,415,254.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9,113.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

