BlackRock Health Sciences Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BME)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
BME traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $40.27. 10,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,116. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $39.98. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $43.20.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
