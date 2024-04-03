BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BLW)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE BLW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,816. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $14.26.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
