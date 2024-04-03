BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BLW)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE BLW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,816. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $14.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after buying an additional 117,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

