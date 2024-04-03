BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BTA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.87. 13,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,293. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.