BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 30th

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BIT traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.61. 35,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,658. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter worth $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.