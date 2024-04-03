Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
BTT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 40,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,078. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52.
Insider Activity
In other news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $32,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
