Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

BTT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 40,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,078. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $32,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

