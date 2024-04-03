BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock remained flat at $11.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 11,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,604. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

