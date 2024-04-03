BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,713. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 59.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

