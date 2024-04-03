Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 83,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,178. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

