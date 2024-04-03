Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BCX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 83,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,178. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $9.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.