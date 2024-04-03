BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

BST traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.30. 33,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,919. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,699,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 51,270 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 496,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

