BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.07. 14,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,625. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $18.19.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.