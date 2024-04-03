BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.07. 14,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,625. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $18.19.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

