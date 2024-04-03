BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Short Interest Update

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 29th total of 5,540,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 661,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackSky Technology by 637.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 69,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 635.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 779,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

BKSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of BlackSky Technology stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,967. BlackSky Technology has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $203.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 57.06% and a negative return on equity of 75.79%. The business had revenue of $35.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that BlackSky Technology will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

