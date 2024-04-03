Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $126.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.41. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

