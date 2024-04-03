Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,550,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the February 29th total of 18,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK remained flat at $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,394. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $8.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLNK. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of Blink Charging

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Blink Charging by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 459,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 411,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,893,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after buying an additional 148,789 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 618.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 182,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 156,896 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Blink Charging by 1,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,012,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 934,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 62,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

