BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $129.88 and last traded at $129.88. Approximately 4,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 73,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BXC shares. TheStreet lowered BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on BlueLinx from $100.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

BlueLinx Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.01.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $712.53 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $37,394.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,026.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,352 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $622,598.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,263.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $37,394.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,828 shares in the company, valued at $4,624,026.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,570 shares of company stock worth $1,000,196. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

