Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives C$319.85 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$319.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$355.00 to C$340.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$380.00 to C$375.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BYD

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$289.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$302.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$272.77. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$209.00 and a 1 year high of C$324.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Free Report

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.