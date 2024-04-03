Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Short Interest Update

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHR. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,996 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.0 %

BHR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 76,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,835. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -17.86%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

