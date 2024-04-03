Brandon Alexandroff Sells 900,000 Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) CFO Brandon Alexandroff sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $6,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,776 shares in the company, valued at $222,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Rumble stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Rumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 143.79%. The business had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Solano Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rumble by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

