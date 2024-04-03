Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 221,074 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $194.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.13 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. BWS Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. William Blair downgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

