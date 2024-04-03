Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $79,703,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,731,000 after purchasing an additional 463,212 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 97.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,737,000 after purchasing an additional 364,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $31,539,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $115.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $121.99.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.22%.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.