Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 3,623 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $476.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $381.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.92 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $465.26 and a 200 day moving average of $431.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

