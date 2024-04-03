BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

NYSE:BRCC opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. The company has a market cap of $929.22 million, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 0.99. BRC has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.38 million. BRC had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. Analysts anticipate that BRC will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BRC by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BRC by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BRC by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of BRC by 14.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

