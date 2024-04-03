BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Short Interest Update

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 8,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 744,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days. Currently, 14.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.92.

Shares of BRC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $922.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.99. BRC has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.38 million. BRC had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRC will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. Quarry LP acquired a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BRC by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of BRC by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRC during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

