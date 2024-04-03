Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,620 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.81. 254,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,954,392. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

