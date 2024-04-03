Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.44. The company had a trading volume of 178,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $149.27. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.58 and a 200-day moving average of $120.24.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.