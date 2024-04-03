Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRN. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 383.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Susquehanna cut their target price on Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.42. 22,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,984. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.25 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Industries

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $273,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Stories

