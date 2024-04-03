Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Clorox by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $147.94. The company had a trading volume of 133,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,435. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 236.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

View Our Latest Report on CLX

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.