Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,188 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BP. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BP during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Price Performance

Shares of BP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.54. 1,940,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,548,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.43. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The company has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68.

BP Announces Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

