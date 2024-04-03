Bridges Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.61 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.36. 221,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FI. Stephens boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

