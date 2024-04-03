Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,300 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.8 %

CL traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.33. 550,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,581,748. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $90.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

