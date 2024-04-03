Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 295,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,967,000 after buying an additional 79,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMI. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE VMI traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.23. 43,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,317. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.63 and a 52-week high of $322.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.61%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

