Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,170.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,370. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,945.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,717.61. The company has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $24.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,375.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,089.61.

In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,797 shares of company stock valued at $81,010,974. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

