Bridges Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amphenol by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,232,289,000 after buying an additional 1,419,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,616,000 after buying an additional 845,637 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $114.17. 830,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,462. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $119.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

