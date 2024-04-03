Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the February 29th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Bridgford Foods Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ BRID traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.25. 695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. Bridgford Foods has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $102.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of -0.58.
Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $54.84 million during the quarter.
Bridgford Foods Company Profile
Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products.
