Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the February 29th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Bridgford Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BRID traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.25. 695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. Bridgford Foods has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $102.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of -0.58.

Get Bridgford Foods alerts:

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $54.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bridgford Foods by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bridgford Foods by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Bridgford Foods by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bridgford Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.