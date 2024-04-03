Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.5 %

BMY stock opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,704,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,468,000 after purchasing an additional 44,643 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

