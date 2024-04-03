British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 90.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after buying an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 51.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,226,000 after buying an additional 710,867 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $22,498,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,670,000 after buying an additional 650,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.10. 1,297,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,806,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

About British American Tobacco

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

