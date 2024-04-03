Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Short Interest Update

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 3,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael A. Coke bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,765.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Fennell bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Coke bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,765.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $36,180,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,582,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,809,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,982,000 after buying an additional 1,423,529 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,860,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,050,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

BNL traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $14.91. 39,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,792. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 139.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Featured Stories

