Brodie Gage Sells 533 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ciena Stock Up 0.5 %

CIEN stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.85. 699,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,872. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 912.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,009,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $108,564,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth approximately $77,883,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,476,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 379.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,539 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

