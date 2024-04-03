Brokerages Set Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) PT at $78.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $77.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $91.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.39.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 29.06%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

