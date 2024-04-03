Brokerages Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Price Target at $33.40

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in OGE Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 371.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 356,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

