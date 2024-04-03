Brokerages Set Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target at $11.90

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.56.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. Stephens started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,504,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,487,000 after buying an additional 4,681,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,806,000 after buying an additional 3,514,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,945,000 after buying an additional 621,003 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,315,000 after buying an additional 675,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after buying an additional 4,179,997 shares in the last quarter.
PACB stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $913.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $14.55.
Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The company’s revenue was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.
