Brokerages Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Target Price at $243.20

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.20.
PRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James downgraded Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
Insider Transactions at Primerica
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Primerica by 13,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Primerica Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $248.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.67 and a 200-day moving average of $219.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.06. Primerica has a 12 month low of $166.41 and a 12 month high of $256.56.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.64 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 20.37%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Primerica will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Primerica Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.89%.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.
