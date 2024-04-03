Brokerages Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Target Price at $243.20

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.20.

PRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James downgraded Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $922,571.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $829,307.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,708 shares of company stock worth $1,648,677. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Primerica by 13,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $248.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.67 and a 200-day moving average of $219.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.06. Primerica has a 12 month low of $166.41 and a 12 month high of $256.56.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.64 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 20.37%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Primerica will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.89%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

