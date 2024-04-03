Brokerages Set Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) PT at $41.50

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sagimet Biosciences from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sagimet Biosciences from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of SGMT stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21. Sagimet Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

In other news, CEO David Happel acquired 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $63,767.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 639,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

