Brokerages Set Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Target Price at $22.60

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
NYSE TSLX opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $22.35.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 70.77%.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
