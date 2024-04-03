Brokerages Set Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Target Price at $22.60

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLX

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $15,144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,326,000 after buying an additional 647,808 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after buying an additional 577,842 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3,380.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 553,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 537,964 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 956.1% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 340,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 308,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSLX opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 70.77%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.