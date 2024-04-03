Brokerages Set Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Target Price at $3.80

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.39.

CURV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Torrid in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:CURV opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. Torrid has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $469.49 million, a PE ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Torrid news, Director Valeria Rico Nikolov sold 25,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $142,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,457 shares in the company, valued at $289,188.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Torrid by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 62.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 76.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Torrid in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

