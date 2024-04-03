Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Short Interest Up 9.0% in March

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,970,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 17,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,516,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 62,083 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.95 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of BKD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.74. 524,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,549. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.01% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $754.48 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

